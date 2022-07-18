Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,184. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.