Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $744,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417,069 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

