Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 318,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

