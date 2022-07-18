Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.1 %

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

