Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,329. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

