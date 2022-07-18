Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 289 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,124. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

