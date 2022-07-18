Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 301 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after buying an additional 285,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.90.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

