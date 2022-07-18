Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 404 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

