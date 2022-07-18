Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.45.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 4.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.35. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $76,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,866.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,264 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 740,579 shares during the period.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

