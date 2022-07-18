Rockwell Automation (ROK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK):

7/18/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Rockwell Automation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $212.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $189.00.

7/8/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $190.00.

6/29/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $205.00.

5/24/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ROK traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $206.62. 13,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average is $252.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

