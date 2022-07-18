Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Shares of Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 103941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of C$73.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

