Rothschild Robert De Sells 6,200 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,033,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,558 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $118,439.16.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,721 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $134,117.53.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PNRG stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.95. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

