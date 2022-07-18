Router Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.86 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00013778 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $23.90 million and $3.86 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,139.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,833,701 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

