Royal Bank of Canada Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $158.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.91.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

