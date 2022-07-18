RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $130.95 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 99.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $91.85 million and approximately $130.95 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 117.2% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os.

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

