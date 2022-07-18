Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

SGA opened at $23.33 on Friday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

