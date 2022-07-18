Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.70. 561,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

