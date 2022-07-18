Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,994 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

