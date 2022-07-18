Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,753 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 156,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 101,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,625. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

