Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.63. 11,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

