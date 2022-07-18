SakeToken Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $282,542.20 and approximately $43,490.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap.

SakeToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

