Sakura (SKU) Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

Sakura (SKU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Sakura has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Sakura has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $229,831.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
About Sakura
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
