Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $40,548.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,215,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,553,302.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 376,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,452 in the last 90 days.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 641,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 478,504 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Stock Performance

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Dividend Announcement

SMM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.