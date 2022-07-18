Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 9.4 %
OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,042. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Sandfire Resources America
