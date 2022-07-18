Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 9.4 %

OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,042. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

