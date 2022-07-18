Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
SANM stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
