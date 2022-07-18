Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sanmina has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.