Sarcophagus (SARCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.34 Million

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Sarcophagus Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
