Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 49.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 1.30% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $422,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 57,591 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,754. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.