Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$106.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.