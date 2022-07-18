Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $279.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.36 and its 200 day moving average is $308.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

