Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Invests $209,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 141,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 342.1% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 33,324,973 shares of company stock worth $1,910,642,974 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

