Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 882 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

