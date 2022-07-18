Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 314 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 124,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.