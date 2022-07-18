Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 420 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.