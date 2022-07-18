Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New $262,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.49 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.