Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 1,038 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

DLR stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.