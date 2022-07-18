Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 1,200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in 3M were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $131.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

