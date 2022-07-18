Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 245 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $69.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

