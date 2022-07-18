Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 192,975 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SELB. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,887. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

See Also

