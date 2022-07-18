SENSO Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SENSO)

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One SENSO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SENSO has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SENSO has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000450 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
SENSO Profile
SENSO is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com.
