Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 698,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

