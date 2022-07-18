Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 39.0% in June

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SNTG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

