Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 39.0% in June

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sentage Stock Performance
SNTG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.60. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.
Sentage Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sentage (SNTG)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.