Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $8,518.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,606.85 or 1.00416729 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.