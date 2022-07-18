ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $610.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.12. 48,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,601. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.