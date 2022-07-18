Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHAK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

