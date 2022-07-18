Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director George Golumbeski bought 28,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 181,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,994 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 0.4 %

STTK stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Citigroup began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.