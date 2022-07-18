Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
In other Shattuck Labs news, Director George Golumbeski bought 28,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 181,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,994 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Citigroup began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
