Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Up 67.6% in June

Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHQA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,246. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shelter Acquisition Co. I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 121,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Shelter Acquisition Co. I

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

