Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 7.7%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.69. 360,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,421,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after acquiring an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

