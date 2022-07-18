Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 109 ($1.30) on Thursday. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 105.04 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £97.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1,090.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 17,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £22,584.90 ($26,861.20). In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.55), for a total value of £79,393.60 ($94,426.26). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 17,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £22,584.90 ($26,861.20).

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.