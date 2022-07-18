Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

OnTheMarket Stock Up 4.6 %

LON OTMP traded up GBX 3.92 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 88.92 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,202. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. OnTheMarket has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.55). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.02.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of OnTheMarket stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.83), for a total value of £11,560.50 ($13,749.41).

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.