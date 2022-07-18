Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Rises By 36.9%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WMS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.08. 10,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

